Photo: AP

Rep. Rashida Tlaib announced on Friday that, despite receiving permission from the Israeli government to travel to the occupied West Bank to visit her grandmother, she will not make the journey because it was predicated on her promise that she would mute her support of the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement during her stay.



Israel had barred Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar from a congressional trip to Palestine over their support of BDS. On Friday morning, Tlaib was given permission to visit her grandmother after writing a letter to the Israeli government pledging not to promote BDS while on the trip. But in a series of tweets, Tlaib said she had decided that she could not visit under such conditions.

The website Middle East Eye reported Tlaib’s family, including her grandmother, Muftiya, had been making elaborate arrangements in preparation for her arrival:

Flags, lights and other decorations had been brought to the home, and several statements had been prepared to be read for the occasion. “I’m going to prepare all the Palestinian food that her heart pleases and we will pick figs off the trees together,” Muftiya told Middle East Eye earlier this week.

In her letter to the Israeli government, Tlaib had said this was potentially the last time she could see her grandmother, who is in her 90s.

Update, 10:21 a.m. ET: Tlaib issued a lengthy statement about her decision. Read it below: