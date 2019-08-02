Photo: Getty

Rep. John Ratcliffe, the Republican congressman tapped by Donald Trump to replace Dan Coats as director of National Intelligence, withdrew his name from consideration after it was revealed earlier this week that he lied about his record as a prosecutor. Trump announced the news on Twitter this afternoon.



Ratcliffe in turn announced it on his own Twitter account as well:

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that Ratcliffe’s confirmation was facing the prospect of an uphill battle in the Senate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.