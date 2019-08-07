Photo: AP (Brynn Anderson)

Real estate developer Stephen Ross is hosting a fundraising event for Donald Trump at his house in the Hamptons in New York, according to a report from the Washington Post published Tuesday. Ross, who is also the owner of the Miami Dolphins, fitness center Equinox, and loud spin cult Soulcycle, somehow supports Trump but not his racism, according to a report published Wednesday.



An anonymous source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that Ross disagrees with some aspects of Trump’s politics, which is funny, because, you know, there are other presidential candidates to support who are basically Republicans.

“They agree on some things and disagree on others, specifically on the rhetoric around race,” the source told the Sun Sentinel. “With regards to race, Stephen’s record on fighting racism speaks for itself. It is possible to support someone on the basis of some things, and not agree with everything about them.”

Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills criticized Ross for running a nonprofit called the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, which reportedly focuses on racial equality in sports, and then hosting Trump at his home.

The luncheon at Ross’ New York home, where he lives with his wife, jewelry designer Kara Ross, is scheduled for Friday. Tickets are priced from $100,000 for lunch and a photo opportunity to $250,000 to attend a round-table discussion, the Post reported.

The event benefits fundraising committee Trump Victory and the Republican National Committee. Invited guests included Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. and Sen Lindsey Graham (R-SC), according to the story.



That’s way more money than anyone should spend to be in the same room as so many… characters.

Ross’ net worth is approximately 7.7 billion, according to Forbes. Last month, he listed his Manhattan penthouse for $75 million. He is also the developer of Hudson Yards, the shiny $25 billion monstrosity in New York.



People are canceling their Equinox and SoulCycle memberships in protest, which, well, seems like one of the more roundabout ways of fighting Trump if we’re being honest.

SoulCycle said that the company did not have “anything to do with the event later this week and do not support it.” Just to clarify, Ross is chairman and founder of The Related Companies, which owns Equinox and SoulCycle. The company also owns restaurants Momofuku, Bluestone Lane, and &pizza.



SoulCycle added: “As is consistent with our policies, no company profits are used to fund politicians. We are committed to all our members and the communities we live in. We believe in tolerance and equality, and will always stay true to those values. Mr. Ross is a passive investor and is not involved in the management of either business.”