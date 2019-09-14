Yet another possible political scandal could be brewing in the Trump administration, this time over a whistleblower complaint that acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire refuses to hand over to Congress.
House Intelligence
Committee Chairman Adam Schiff issued a subpoena
on Friday to Maguire to “compel the production of a whistleblower complaint
that the Intelligence Community Inspector General’s (IC IG) determined to
be credible and a matter of ‘urgent concern,’” a statement from Schiff’s office
said.
Schiff also is
seeking the IC IG’s determination and “all records pertaining to the
Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s (ODNI) involvement in this
matter, including any and all correspondence with other Executive Branch actors
such as the White House.”
The Intelligence
Committee chairman added that he is concerned that the complaint is being
intentionally withheld from Congress “to protect the President or other
Administration officials.”
Schiff noted that it
is unprecedented for a director of national intelligence to prevent a
whistleblower complaint determined by the IC IG to be credible from being
submitted to the congressional intelligence committees.
Additionally, Maguire
allegedly consulted with the Justice Department about the complaint, filed last
month, in apparent violation of a statute requiring him to submit it to the
congressional committee within 10 days.
While we do not know
the contents of this complaint, which was made by someone in the intelligence
community, Schiff’s statement is rather ominous. The House Intelligence
Committee should have received it by Sept. 2, according to a letter
Schiff sent Maguire on Friday. The committee formally
requested it on Sept. 10.
“As Acting Director
of National Intelligence, you have neither the legal authority nor the
discretion to overrule a determination by the IC IG. Moreover, you do not
possess the authority to withhold from the Committee a whistleblower disclosure
from within the Intelligence Community that is intended for Congress,” the
letter stated.
Given the
administration’s track record of ignoring congressional subpoenas and forcing
matters to court, Schiff said he would require Maguire to appear before the
committee in an open hearing on Sept. 19 if Maguire fails to abide by the
subpoena.
According to Politico, Maguire’s office acknowledged
receiving the subpoena. “We are reviewing the request and will
respond appropriately,” a senior intelligence official told the news site. “The
ODNI and Acting DNI Maguire are committed to fully complying with the law and
upholding whistleblower protections and have done so here.”
The secretive nature of the complaint has prompted all types of
speculation on social media. Whatever the content, it’s definitely worth
keeping an eye on.