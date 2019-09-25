Photo: Evan Vucci (AP)

Actor Ashton Kutcher said that he and his wife Mila Kunis met with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska “a little over a week ago,” according to a report from the pop culture site TooFab published Wednesday.

This is all part of a massive, sprawling saga involving none other than President Donald Trump and his brain, which likely has the consistency of flan. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday that she was launching a formal impeachment inquiry following a whistleblower complaint alleging that Trump had told Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. Then, the White House released a memo about the phone call that was, well, bizarre, to put it kindly.

Kutcher shared his perspective on Ukraine with the celebrity site. “My gut: He [Zelensky] is committed to eliminating corruption in Ukraine,” he said. “He’s also committed to ending the war and grateful for the US financial commitment because they needed it.”



“If our president used that financial aid to leverage president Zelensky to investigate Biden he should be impeached,” Kutcher said. “If our president did not use it as leverage and simply encouraged president Zelensky to investigate Biden without cause he should be impeached.”

Zelensky said on Wednesday that he was not pressured by Trump on the Biden investigation. “Nobody pushed me,” he said during a meeting with Trump at the United Nations.

Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union.

Kutcher added that he thought that Trump’s alleged ask about Biden’s son was not in the best interest of the United States: “If you like President Trump or not America is the priority soliciting foreign interference in our election is unAmerican,” he said.