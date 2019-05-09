Photo: Getty

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s beefy, stump-sitting son, has been subpoenaed to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee, reportedly to answer questions about his previous appearance, where he may have perjured himself by insisting that he was only “peripherally aware” of ongoing plans to develop a Trump Tower in Moscow.

As you’d probably expect from the scion of the Trump clan, Donj and his pals have handled the situation with the grace and poise as befits the eldest Trump’s name. Which is to say, they’re all throwing a temper tantrum over the fact that a Republican-led committee would dare cross the president’s biggest boy.

“No lawyer would ever agree to allow their client to participate in what is an obvious PR stunt from a so-called ‘Republican’ senator too cowardly to stand up to his boss Mark Warner and the rest of the resistance Democrats on the [intelligence] committee,” a “source close to” Donj said in a statement.

Sen. Thom Tillis, whose fellow North Carolinian Sen. Richard Burr was the one who, as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, actually issued the subpoena, got in on the action as well, tweeting that it’s the “Dems” who have “made it clear this is all about politics.”

White House Acting Chief-of-Staff Mick Mulvaney, offered his take on the subpoena to CBS’ Major Garrett on Wednesday.

“I have no opinion about that because he is a private citizen and not a member of the administration,” Mulvaney said.

Okay...so far so good...

“That being said, the fact that the President’s son got a subpoena from a Republican-led committee—and listen, I’m all for bipartisanship on intel committees. I think it’s one of Adam Schiff’s great failings, is to—is to sort of politicize the intel committee in the House,” Mulvaney continued. “So I have no difficulty with bipartisanship, but to subpoena the president of the United States son and not at least get a heads-up, I thought was — let’s say bad form.”

Bad form? Oh my. Oh DEAR.

Perhaps the saddest outburst came in the form of an unholy MAGA fractal, in which Donj retweeted girlfriend—and new Trump employee—Kim Guilfoyle’s link to an article on Breitbart, which itself simply quoted a tweet from Sen. Rand Paul.

Screenshot: Twitter

The collective whining on Donj’s behalf comes just as House Democrats voted to censure Attorney General William Barr for, wouldn’t you know it, not complying with a congressional subpoena.

Donj, meanwhile, is considering whether to invoke his Fifth Amendment right or even to ignore the subpoena altogether, according to CNN. Both seem like great plans when you’re a super-talented independent businessman who definitely has nothing to hide.