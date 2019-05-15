Photo: Michael Reynolds - Pool (Getty)

The bloom may finally be off the rose for White House wunderkind Jared Kushner, who managed to deeply underwhelm a group of GOP lawmakers with his extremely half-baked ideas to overhaul the United States’ immigration policies.



Speaking at the Republican Senate’s weekly luncheon on Tuesday, Kushner reportedly stumbled when asked about specifics of the White House’s plans, and had to repeatedly be rescued by the Trump administration’s chief white nationalist, Stephen Miller, who was forced to leap in to answer questions Kushner couldn’t, the Washington Post reported.

“He’s in his own little world,” a source familiar with Kushner’s seemingly disastrous performance told the Post. “He didn’t give many details about what was in [his plan]. . . . And there were a number of instances where people had to step in and answer questions because he couldn’t.”

Among Kushner’s failures was a reported inability to articulate to Texas Sen. John Cornyn how his plan would address undocumented immigrants already living in the U.S. He also reportedly admitted to Sen. Susan Collins that his plan wouldn’t address DACA recipients—a provision viewed as essential for any buy-in from Democrats.

“I am concerned about the fate of the DACA young people,” Collins told the Post. “They cannot be excluded from any immigration package.”



The skepticism Jared reportedly encountered doesn’t seem to bode well for the first son-in-laws other White House assignments, which include bringing peace to the Middle East and overhauling the entirety of the federal government.