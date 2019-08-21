Photo: Getty (Tommaso Boddi)

Zerlina Maxwell, the director of progressive programming at SiriusXM and a political analyst for MSNBC, has been talking about actress Susan Sarandon’s dog for an entire day now.

On Tuesday, Maxwell pretty randomly chose to insult Sarandon’s dog Penny Lane, or Penny for short. The Pomeranian-Maltese mix goes basically everywhere with Sarandon, including on Jimmy Fallon. It’s clear that Penny, and Sarandon’s other dog Rigby, are both absolute perfect angels.

Maxwell, who was the director of progressive media for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, is melting down simultaneously with a bunch of other people with too much time on their hands. They are all apparently mad about Sarandon’s support for presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. I’m having trouble finding anything upsetting about Sarandon or her sweet pups, but I also do not personally feel like I have too much time on my hands.

Ms. Penny Lane even has a Twitter account, and it’s clear she agrees with her mom!

Maxwell then tried to suggest somehow that Sarandon doesn’t care about detainment of migrants? Or that Sanders isn’t the most realistic chance at beating Trump? A very hot take all around.

Then Maxwell requested that people send her more photos of small dogs, as if she had not just clearly shown that she did not deserve the privilege of seeing adorable animals on the internet. It all just makes me feel very tired.

In 2017, Maxwell explained to New York Magazine’s the Cut that she literally tweets for her former boss.

She said: “The first time I met Hillary Clinton, she said, ‘I love your tweets.’ That’s what she said! Every single time we talk, she always says, ‘Keep raising your voice, keep speaking your truth. Don’t back down ever.’ I feel like my Twitter feed is my power. Since Hillary said I have to keep tweeting, I have to keep tweeting.”

Nothing like the power of insulting a random actress’ dog.

P.S. Before any centrist dogs get mad at me, please know that I did run this post by my consultant Foley to get a dog’s perspective. He’s team Penny all the way.

