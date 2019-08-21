Photo: Getty

Rick Perry, as head of the Department of Energy, is tasked with overseeing America’s vast nuclear arsenal, one capable of blowing up the Earth many times over. He’s also a huge idiot, as evidenced yet again by him sharing one of the oldest anti-Facebook, AOL-era-ass hoaxes in the book last night.



Remember this one??

It’s not even grammatically coherent! And the places where “Instagram” has been subbed in for “Facebook”—from the original meme, which first surfaced at least as long ago as 2012, back when people used Facebook and were afraid of it—are super-obvious and bold!

Nearly 12 hours later, before 10 a.m., he’d finally deleted it. Here’s hoping he never learned his actual job duties!