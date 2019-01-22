Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty)

The White House Press Briefing appears to be officially gone. Time of death: 10:28 a.m. ET, 1/22/19.

The briefing’s passing was announced by Donald Trump, who eulogized the perpetually ridiculous—but increasingly hilarious—pageant as “Fake News” attended by reporters who “rudely and inaccurately” cover his chief liar, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.



It has been over a month since the press briefing was last seen alive.

Those mourning the death of the press briefing were offered a small glimmer of hope by White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley, who hinted to Fox News on Tuesday that Sanders will “come back when she finds a reason to do that.”

Do you believe in miracles?