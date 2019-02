Today's Publimetro paper in Mexico City called for students to take it to the streets in protest for global action. Fusion's Mariana Atencio tweeted this picture of the front page:

In Mexico, students are turning a protest that began as a voicing of anger over missing classmates into a larger demonstration against the Mexican government.

RELEVANT: Jorge Ramos "Mexico’s massacres, met with silence"

RELEVANT: Mexican activists occupy tollbooths to protest missing students



