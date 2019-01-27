Screenshot: ABC

Roger Stone, the former Trump advisor and long-time ally who was arrested by the FBI this week, said tonight that he would consider cooperation with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. However, he still denies that Trump or anyone on his campaign did anything wrong.



“You know, that’s a question I would have to—I would have to determine after my attorneys have some discussion,” Stone said. “If there’s wrongdoing by other people in the campaign that I know about, which I know of none, but if there is, I would certainly testify honestly.”

But don’t worry, Stone still has some fire left in him. In the interview, he called the federal indictment alleging that he lied to Congress as “thin as piss on a rock.” He said the FBI raid of his house, which was conducted by furloughed agents during the shutdown, “Gestapo tactics.”

“I will plead not guilty to these charges,” he said. “I will defeat them in court.”

“I am human and I did make some errors,” Stone added. “But they are errors that would be inconsequential in the scope of this investigation.”

Advertisement

Well, apparently they were consequential enough to require an FBI raid.

After his arrest on Friday, Stone was released on a $250,000 bail. Since then, he’s gone on a bit of a media tour to defend his name. Yesterday, Stone appeared on Fox News with Tucker Carlson where he repeatedly defended himself against the accusations made by the FBI and referred to himself in the third person. He also begged for money.

“Look, Tucker, I think we both know the game here. Wear Stone down financially, make sure that he’s broke so that he has to plead guilty to these charges even though he didn’t commit them, and then try to flip me against the president,” he said, referencing the URL of his defense fund. “I’m in for the fight of my life. But I will not quit, I will not fold, I will not bend, I will not bear false witness against the president. I intend to fight.”

Advertisement

This stance on cooperation seems to contradict what Stone said in the later interview with ABC. Gotta play both sides, I guess.

Watch: