Folks, we have some big news: the actress Rosario Dawson is dating a singular genius, an intellectual who grasps the current moment like no other, a man whose work has shone a light on the darkness that infests our society, giving us hope for a better future.



Just kidding. She and Eric Andre broke up in 2017.

No, according to TMZ, the strange rumors are true: Dawson is dating Sen. Cory Booker, a 2020 presidential hopeful who once allegedly invented a drug dealer friend named T-Bone to make himself seem edgy.

While walking through Reagan National Airport today, Dawson was asked by a TMZ reporter whether she and Booker were dating.

“Yeah,” she replied. “Yes, very much so.”

She added that the relationship was “so far, so wonderful.”

Rosario, WYD????

Booker has also referenced a girlfriend of late, but hasn’t identified her.

“I got a boo,” he told The Breakfast Club last month. Yeesh.

This news is not just bizarre because Dawson is a 10 and Booker is like, a 6, maybe, but because the couple’s politics don’t line up. During the 2016 primary, Dawson endorsed Bernie Sanders, whose positions are significantly to the left of Booker’s. She even went on to support Green Party candidate Jill Stein in the general election after Sanders’ loss. Guess she won’t be doing that this time!

“He’s an amazing human being,” Dawson said of Booker when asked by TMZ, adding that he could be an amazing president.

Will Dawson be our next First Lady in the unlikely event that Booker is elected president? Neither will say.

Booker refused to comment on the couple’s future plans on his Breakfast Club interview. Dawson, when asked if she and Booker were considering getting engaged, said she had “no idea.”

“I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much,” she said.