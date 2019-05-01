Photo: Brynn Anderson/AP, Susan Walsh/AP

Former Alabama Chief Justice and failed Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is sussing out his chances for another possible Senate run, and his strategy for garnering support from Alabamans just got a little more disgusting.

In a recent fundraising email for the “Judge Roy Moore Defense Fund,” Moore’s wife, Kayla Moore, drew a comparison between the sexual misconduct accusations that derailed her husband’s 2017 campaign to the allegations of assault against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. If Kavanaugh could survive those “false” accusations, Moore reasoned in the email, then her husband could do the same in 2020.

The defense fund will “go toward paying legal fees and court filings to see Judge Roy Moore fully exonerated,” the email also said, emphasizing that Moore is seriously considering another Senate run.

In 2017, Republicans and Democrats alike conspired to defeat Judge Moore in the U.S. Senate special election. Groups spent upwards of $50 million dollars to spread falsehoods and deceit among Alabama voters. Then There was Kavanaugh.. It was no strange coincidence that only 10 months later these same false and scurrilous tactics would again be used in the midst of a very important Supreme Court nomination process of Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. Judge Kavanaugh would survive to be appointed to that high court. The people have seen through the corrupt tactics of the Washington D.C. establishment out to steal their vote! While very few politicians could survive such vicious attacks, Judge Moore is not only fighting back in court against those who conspired to destroy his political career, but is also seriously considering another run for the United States Senate!

Kavanaugh survived! Moore is surviving! What a coincidence! Give me money to prove that I didn’t kiss or otherwise sexually engage with all these underage teenagers when I was in my 30s!

According to the Washington Post, which reported on the email on Wednesday, Moore is currently facing several legal battles, including a lawsuit from Leigh Corfman, who told the Post during the campaign that Moore sexually abused her when she was 14 and he was in his 30s. Moore has filed multiple lawsuits himself, including one against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen for portraying him as a pedophile in an episode of his guerrilla comedy show, “Who Is America?”

Unfortunately, the argument Kayla Moore is making in the “defense fund” email is factually true—Kavanaugh did go on to become a judge on the highest court in the country despite exhibiting that, aside from having allegations of sexual assault against him, he’s an extremely unhinged man who probably shouldn’t be a final decider of right versus wrong. Moore, too, barely lost to Alabama Sen. Doug Jones even after the misconduct allegations surfaced. But that’s the world we live in.