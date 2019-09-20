Screenshot: CNN

Folks, I do not say this lightly because there is so much evidence of it already happening, but America’s former mayor Rudy Giuliani has absolutely lost it. By “it” I mean any grasp of how to appear in public life and on television.

In an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Thursday night, Giuliani went wildly off the rails. The impetus for his meltdown was the reports Thursday night in the Washington Post and New York Times that a whistleblower in the U.S. intelligence community has alleged that President Trump made a “promise” to a foreign leader involving Ukraine. Giuliani has been implicated in the scandal thanks to his previously reported efforts to try to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his family.

On top of that, a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is being investigated by House Democrats to see if Trump and Giuliani attempted to manipulate the government to support Trump’s reelection.

Naturally, Cuomo raised this with Giuliani. “Did you ask the Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden?” he said.

“No, actually I didn’t. I asked the Ukraine to investigation the allegations that there was interference in the election of 2016 by the Ukrainians for the benefit of Hillary Clinton, for which there is already—” Giuliani replied, before Cuomo immediately followed up.

“You never asked anything about Hunter Biden? You never asked anything about Joe Biden and his role with the prosecutor?” Cuomo asked.

“The only thing I asked about Joe Biden is to get to the bottom of how it was that Lutsenko, who was appointed, dismissed the case,” Giuliani replied.

But the better of the Cuomo sons wasn’t done! “So you did ask Ukraine to look into Joe Biden?” Cuomo asked again.

“Of course I did,” Giuliani said. Uh, ok.

Giuliani then tried to backtrack and pivoted to personally attacking Cuomo. “You’re trying to distort what I’m saying because you’re totally biased. “You are, Chris,” Giuliani said while Cuomo pushed back. “It’s sad! It’s sad to watch what’s happened to you. It’s sad!”



Don’t worry! There’s more!

“You’re a total sellout. These are crimes of major proportions. And because they’re Democrats, you won’t cover it,” Giuliani added.

Later, Cuomo eyerollingly described Giuliani’s interview as “attack-tics” in a debrief with CNN host Don Lemon. “They’re using the attack method because they think it works for them, and I want people to see that.”

And yes, it can work for them but still........Giuliani has completely lost it.