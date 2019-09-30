Photo : Charles Krupa ( AP

Rudy Giuliani had help in his quest attempt to find Ukrainian dirt on Joe Biden and his son Hunter, the most unlikely of sources reported on Sunday. Fox News’ Chris Wallace reported that Washington, D.C.-based lawyers Joe DiGenova and his wife Victoria Toensing helped Giuliani by working “off the books” to find damaging information on the Democratic presidential candidate.

Per Fox News: “Only the president knows the details of their work.”

Toensing denied that DiGenova and herself are involved in such work, tweeting that the report was “ categorically false. ”

On Sunday, Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo questioned Giuliani about the Fox News report and he denied it. “No, I didn’t work with anybody to try and get dirt on Joe Biden,” Giuliani said.