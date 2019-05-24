Photo: Charles Krupa/AP

The fun (?) thing about Trump administration septuagenarians and related olds on social media is that every now and again they reveal just how liquid their brain has become and post something so incomprehensible that one must ask, “Are they having a stroke?”

The above reaction was my exact first question upon reading the word salad of a tweet below posted by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, accompanied by a GIF of what appears to be members of the Minnesota Timberwolves basketball team raising their arms to the ceiling during a game.

This tweet came hours after Giuliani tweeted, then deleted, a link to a Facebook video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that had been distorted to make her speech slurred and seem drunk. President Donald Trump also tweeted a video from Fox Business Network of Pelosi’s Thursday press conference, edited to showcase moments during which Pelosi tripped over her words.

“Thought I delete right away. Someone raised question about it and since I wasn’t sure I deleted it,” Giuliani texted a Washington Post reporter for why he shared, then deleted, the video link. “But I have been noticing a gradual change in her speech pattern and gestures for sometime.”

OK, so what exactly is happening in this tweet? He’s... issuing an apology, or would issue one? But calling Pelosi’s speech behavior “otherwise halting?” And wants Pelosi to apologize to the president for saying that Trump needed an intervention? Somehow this basketball GIF is involved?? And are WHAT Rudy??? ARE WHAT!!!!??

Nearly half an hour later, Giuliani tweeted out a perfectly coherent message, sans basketball GIF. There was also a decided lack of irony in his use of the phrase “People who live in a glass house shouldn’t throw stones.”

People whose brains are slowly dripping out of their ears shouldn’t comment on the stumbling speech of others, but it sure is entertaining.