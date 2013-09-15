The Secret Life Of Muslims

This series uses humor and empathy to subvert stereotypes and reveal the truth about American Muslims: fascinating careers, unexpected talents, and inspiring accomplishments, providing a counter narrative to the rampant Islamophobia prevalent in the media.
As the second anniversary of the 2017 Yemeni bodega strike approaches, one of the organizers, Debbie Almontaser, explains how thousands of people came together in just 36 hours and carried out of the most powerful responses to Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban.