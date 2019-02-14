Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty

There’s a lot of competition, but almost certainly the worst thing that Alex Jones has done in his storied career as an asshole is harassing and spreading conspiracies about the parents of children killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Jones has repeatedly called the shooting a false flag on his broadcasting website Infowars, and spread lies about families of the victims. Now, a Bridgeport, CT judge has ruled that Alex Jones must submit a sworn deposition in a defamation case brought against him by Sandy Hook families and an FBI agent first responder, according to News Times. The judge also ruled that the families will be able to depose other defendants in the case, including business operations staff at Infowars.

“From the beginning, we have said that Jones knowingly peddled false and malicious narratives in order to make money at the expense of the Sandy Hook families’ grief, safety and security,” Josh Koskoff, one of the families’ attorneys, said in a statement. “Today’s ruling moves us one step closer to proving this.”

In an earlier decision, Jones was compelled to turn over Infowars financial, business and marketing documents. His appeal to the Connecticut Supreme Court was rejected.

Jones has faced pushback in recent months from tech companies like Twitter and Facebook, who banned him from their platforms.

The complaint against Jones outlines years of harassment and defamation from Infowars directed at the families of the 20 children killed in the attack. The families say they’ve been subjected to death threats and in-person confrontations as a results of Jones’ disinformation.

“It is far beyond time that he be held accountable for the pain his false narratives have caused so many and today’s ruling brings us one step closer to doing that,” Mark Barden, whose son Daniel died in the attack, said in a statement.

Eat shit, Alex Jones.

