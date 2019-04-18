Photo: Getty

There are any number of gratifying, if unsurprising, tidbits coming out of Robert Mueller’s massive report already. One I’d rank close to the top of the pile so far: Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders admitting to Mueller’s investigators what we’ve always known—that she just gets up there and lies and lies and lies.

Here’s what the report says about the administration’s claim, which was parroted by Sanders, that morale at the FBI had dropped precipitously because of James Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email scandal:

Screenshot: DOJ

“Sanders acknowledged to investigators that her comments were not founded on anything.” Incredible.



She really loved lying about this in the “heat of the moment”!

Screenshot: DOJ

Again, this is no shock to the system to anyone who’s watched Sanders brazenly lie again and again and kept the act up even when she was directly called out for lying. She lied so much—and hated being called on it enough—that she all but killed the administration’s illusion of playing ball with the press in regular briefings. That she was only willing to tell the truth when her neck was on the line speaks volumes.