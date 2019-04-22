Screenshot: Fox News

White House press secretary and prolific liar Sarah Huckabee Sanders must feel no shame for being confirmed as a baseless liar in the Mueller Report, because it hasn’t stopped her from making the most bad-faith, ridiculous claims in the days since. The most egregious came this morning, when she claimed that American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent April D. Ryan wants her head literally chopped off, guillotine-style.

Speaking to Fox & Friends on Monday morning, Sanders responded to comments from Ryan made on CNN that the American people can’t trust Sanders, and that she should be fired.

“When there is a lack of credibility there, you have to start lopping the heads off,” Ryan said in the clip played on Fox & Friends from CNN. It’s just seconds of a monologue in which Ryan decried Sanders’ dishonest behavior, pointing out that she’d make such false claims while simultaneously charging news outlets as fake and putting the lives of reporters such as Ryan in danger and in need of security.

“Look, I’ve had reporters say a lot of things about me. They’ve said I should be choked, that I should deserve a lifetime of harassment, but certainly never had somebody say that I should be decapitated,” Sanders responded to the clip. “This takes us to a new low, even for the liberal media.”

Ryan has already responded to Sanders’ willful ignorance and shared the full clip of her comments about Sanders on Twitter.

“Sarah plays a dangerous game in that room, and so has [former White House press secretary] Sean [Spicer],” Ryan said. “The game is dangerous because she is lying to the American public, everything comes to the White House, from war to peace to everything in between. And if you can’t trust her talking about that, what can you trust her about?

“Then on top of that, she says the press is fake, when she’s faking reports from the people’s house. She’s calling us fake,” Ryan added. “We’ve had colleagues who’ve had to move from their houses because of threats. I have to have security because of being called a fake, and a loser, and all sorts of things from that White House. It’s time for her to go.”

Alas, you could play this clip right in front of Sanders’ face and she’d say that Ryan wouldn’t need security to protect her if she’d just report the truth for once, or some other shitty deflection to that extent.