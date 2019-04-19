Screenshot: Fox News

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a liar. We know this because she said as much during her testimony to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team, admitting that her claim that “countless” FBI agents had lost faith in former director James Comey was “not founded on anything.” And even if she hadn’t copped to being shamelessly full of shit, we’d know Sanders is a liar because we’ve seen it with our own eyes over and over again.



Nevertheless, following Thursday’s public release of a redacted version of Mueller’s final report on Russian interference in the 2016 election—and the White House’s efforts to stymie Mueller’s investigation—Sanders hit the trail for a media blitz to insist that actually, everything is fine and dandy, and her carefully documented lie was really no big deal.

First she hit up Fox News’ Sean Hannity (of course), to claim that her “slip of the tongue” was still fundamentally truthful.

“Look, I acknowledge that I had a slip of the tongue when I used the word ‘countless,’ but it’s not untrue,” Sanders said, after Hannity claimed that “every FBI rank and file guy, the 99.9 percent I know have all thanked me, because they’re hurt.”

“You just echoed exactly the sentiment and the point that I was making,” she continued. “A number of both current and former FBI agents agreed with the president.”

She continued to not-apologize on Friday morning to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, where she took insisted she’d just been so darn worked up over the whole thing, that she’d gone off script (read: told a big fat lie.) She also used the opportunity to neg the Democrats as “robots” because, hey, as long as there are TV cameras around, why not score some political points, right?

Sanders then hopped over to CBS, where she told CBS This Morning host John Dickerson that “the sentiment” of her “slip of the tongue” (again: tremendous honkin’ lie) is still “100 percent accurate.”

Is Sanders’ “the lady doth protest too much” non-apology tour meant to show the president that she’s still his reliable foot-soldier, or is she simply constitutionally incapable of accepting responsibility for being one of the most high profile bullshitters in the country? Probably a little of both.