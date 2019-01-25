Screenshot: CNN

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had some very normal and not dodgy things to say on CNN this morning in an interview that, host John Berman said on the air, was scheduled before news of Donald Trump advisor Roger Stone’s arrest broke Friday morning.

Her defense was essentially something like “PAY NO ATTENTION TO THE MAN BEHIND THE CURTAIN.”

“Look, my first reaction is, real simple, this has nothing to do with the president and certainly nothing to do with the White House. This is something that has to do solely with that individual, and not something that affects us in this building,” Sanders said.

When Berman pushed back, recalling his conversation with Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, in which Lewandowski referenced Trump’s many calls to Stone, Sanders insisted Stone was simply “a consultant for work” for Trump and many Republicans. She went on to ask if other specific officials who definitely aren’t the president would also be arrested.

“I think the bigger question is that if this is the standard—will the same standard apply to people like Hillary Clinton, James Comey, [James] Clapper, will we see the same people who we also know made false statements—will that same standard apply?” Sanders said.

But why stop there? If Stone was the Trump campaign’s connection to Wikileaks during the president’s 2016 campaign, how does that make him any different from CNN, Sanders wondered aloud, which also reported on Wikileaks? HMM??

“You were a member of the Trump campaign during this time frame. Were you aware of the effort to get in touch with Wikileaks through Roger Stone during this time period, June and July of 2016?” Berman asked her.

“I was a member of the campaign, which is why I know that...there was no collusion, there was no wrongdoing by the president. What I also know is that outlets just like yours, CNN, spent a significant time not only looking for Wikileaks, but also reporting on it. Does that mean CNN is guilty of collusion?” Sanders asked.

Hoo-whee!



After her bomb of a CNN interview, she went to parrot her “Comey Clapper Clinton” talking points to other reporters outside the White House before spinning out on a journalist who asked if Trump encouraged “false statements” or “obstruction” when he tweeted his support of Stone’s defiance of Robert Mueller.

“Look, that is probably one of the more ridiculous and insulting questions, to accuse the president of the United States of asking someone to break the law. That is—frankly, it’s just insulting. It’s just not true,” she replied.



Look at Sanders, speaking truth to the power of the unfair media. “Guts” indeed!

