Photo: Getty

This just in: Sarah Palin—remember her?—is single, everybody...



Well, I guess not exactly just yet, but Palin’s husband Todd—remember him?—has apparently filed for divorce. That’s right: The storybook Palin marriage is OVER. No more bonding over snowmobiles and lying about death panels anymore. :(

From the Anchorage Daily News:

In a document filed Friday in Anchorage Superior Court, Todd Palin, 55, asked to dissolve the marriage, citing an “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”

Advertisement

Wow, brutal. It feels like just 11 years ago that we were first getting to know Todd and Sarah. That process sucked! And now, after years of family awfulness, they’re getting divorced—something that has been rumored to be just around the corner for approximately forever, but is now seemingly a reality. Sucks for them I guess. Does it suck for us? No.