Screenshot: Good Morning Britain (YouTube)

Climate change protesters aren’t the only ones showing their asses in England these days. For some unfathomable reason, former Alaska governor and perpetual national embarrassment Sarah Palin appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday, whining about what truly matters to Brits in the year 2019: not being invited to her 2008 running mate John McCain’s funeral.

Just minutes after trashing the McCain campaign as “crappy,” Palin was asked by host Piers Morgan whether she would have liked to have gone to McCain’s funeral.

“That’s a good question,” a genuinely befuddled sounding Palin responded. “Sure.”

She continued:

I was kind of surprised to be publicly disinvited to the funeral. I think that was an unnecessary step. [The McCain family] didn’t have to embarrass me and embarrass others. And it wasn’t just me it was other good people from our campaign back in 2008 who were very, very loyal to Sen. McCain, and worked with him and for him for many years, and they weren’t invited to the funeral.

Yes, let’s all remember to pause to reflect on the real tragedy of John McCain’s death: all the people his grieving family “embarrassed” along the way, especially those who are invited to complain on foreign morning shows.

“So that was all weird, y’know,” Palin concluded. “It’s all...I’dunno.... I hope that doesn’t happen to other people. It’s unnecessary. It’s kind of a gut punch.”

It’s hard to imagine a way to make Brits suffer more than they already are these days, but Sarah Palin bombarding their TV sets to whine about not being invited to a funeral is definitely a good start.