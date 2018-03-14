Photo: AP

Students around the nation walked out of class to protest gun violence on Wednesday morning in a mass demonstration that took place one month after the massacre that left 17 students and staff dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.

Students at an estimated 2,500 schools are expected to skip class for 17 minutes at 10 a.m. local time for the memorial protest. Here are some snapshots of what’s happening around the country:

Parkland, FL

Washington, DC

New York



Toledo, OH

Charlottesville, VA

Westborough, MA

Detroit

Evanston, IL

Miami Beach

West Haven, CT

Glen Mills, PA

Atlanta

Kaiserslautern, Germany

Students at overseas US military bases also participated, according to Stars and Stripes, from Japan, to South Korea, to Germany.