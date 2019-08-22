Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty)

President Donald Trump’s insane plan to buy Greenland—to say nothing of his subsequent temper tantrum after being told the autonomous island territory is extremely not for sale—is the sort of crazy scheme worthy of Dr. Evil’s father. So it stands to reason that Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, arguably the dumbest man in the U.S. Senate, would be eager to take credit for the idea.

Speaking on Wednesday at an event hosted by his state’s Talk Business & Politics publication, Cotton claimed he was the one to suggest to Trump that America should buy a landmass covered almost entirely with ice (at least for now).

“I can reveal to you that several months ago, I met with the Danish ambassador and I proposed that they sell Greenland to us,” Cotton boasted, according to the publication, adding that “I told the president you should buy it as well.”

“He’s heard that from me and from some other people as well,” Cotton reiterated later, to hammer home the point.

The senator also noted that America had already floated the idea to buy Greenland from the Danes (nearly a century ago), calling it “vital to our national security.” In fact, there is already is a U.S. military installation there, as well as the remains of a different secret base placed there in the late 1950s, which currently sits abandoned under a heavy sheet of ice.

Why Cotton is so eager to attach his name to one of the most harebrained geopolitical schemes of the modern era is anyone’s guess. Maybe he’s trying to get a sliver of that sweet, sweet Republican meme-money. Or maybe he’s just very dumb.

