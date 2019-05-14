Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty)

Joe Biden is the current Democratic frontrunner for president. He also happened to be the vice president for eight years under the last Democratic president, Barack Obama, which makes Joe Biden’s apparent belief that the Republicans are just one presidential loss away from “an epiphany” so bewildering.



Mitch McConnell once said his number one goal was making Barack Obama a one-term president. Republicans voted over 50 times to repeal Obama’s signature legislation, all while having no plan to help all of the people for whom healthcare would’ve been taken away. Republican-led states have turned down billions in federal funding to expand Medicaid because doing so would be a tacit admission that at least part of Obamacare was good. McConnell refused to even give Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, a hearing during Obama’s last year in office. John McCain, at whose funeral Biden gave the eulogy, said that if Hillary Clinton were elected, Republicans would continue to block her court nominations.

Joe Biden was there for all of this, having a better seat to it than perhaps anyone except for Obama himself. For him to think Republicans are just one big electoral defeat away from learning the error of their ways reflects a degree of naïveté you usually only see in babies, or maybe dogs. Apparently, it’s a long-running delusion.

One day, Joe Biden might learn that the Republican Party is not the same thing that it was in 1973. Today appears to not be that day.

