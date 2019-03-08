Photo: Andrew Harnik

Bill Shine, the former Fox News executive turned communications director for the Trump Administration, has resigned, according to a statement from White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders this morning.



Shine’s talents—which include allegedly covering for sexual abusers at Fox and prepping Brett Kavanaugh—will undoubtedly be sorely missed in the West Wing, but fortunately, he’s not going far! His next move will be lateral: straight to the Trump 2020 team as a “senior advisor.”

In a statement reported by the New York Times, the president commended Shine’s work for the administration.

“Bill Shine has done an outstanding job working for me and the administration,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “We will miss him in the White House, but look forward to working together on the 2020 presidential campaign, where he will be totally involved. Thank you to Bill and his wonderful family!”

It appears Roger Ailes former right-hand man is valuable enough to the president that he’ll be working on the Trump Administration’s highest priority for the next two years: clinging desperately to the White House.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this post with more information as it’s available.