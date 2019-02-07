Shocking: A researcher uncovered old tweets by the Daily Caller’s White House correspondent, Amber Athley, which include words like “nigga,” “fag,” and numerous anti-Semitic jokes. She apologized, insisting she is “no longer the stupid person” she was in high school. They never learn!!
