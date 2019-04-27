Photo: AP

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody following a shooting at the Chabad Temple of Poway in San Diego County that has left at least four people injured.

The shooting occurred just before 11:30 a.m. local time, as a Passover Holiday Celebration event was underway to mark the last day of Passover.



According to the sheriff’s office, “A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation.”

Those injured, which included children, according to initial reports, have been taken to a local hospital.

A police spokesman said no remaining suspects currently are at large.



This is a developing story.