Photo: C-SPAN (Twitter)

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib may have been the last lawmaker to question Michael Cohen during today’s mind-numbingly long hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, but it ended up being absolutely worth the wait.



After initially offering a basic overview of Cohen’s testimony, and the allegations of crimes committed by President Donald Trump, Tlaib attacked congressional Republicans’ bizarre use of Housing and Urban Development regional director and former Trump Organization employee Lynne Patton in an attempt to prove that Trump himself is not racist. (He is.)



Incensed, North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows demanded Tlaib retract her statement, and when she refused, committee chair Rep. Elijah Cummings stepped in to play peacemaker, calling Meadows one of his best friends, and clarifying that Tlaib had not actually called him, personally, a racist. (Tlaib also clarified that she hadn’t called Meadows a racist.)

It was a bizarre, frustrating bit of political theater, and the perfectly perverse encapsulation of this whole insane hearing.