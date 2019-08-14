Photo: Matt Rourke (AP)

At least six police officers were reportedly shot by at least one gunman in what authorities described as an active shooter situation that began around 4:30 p.m. in Philadelphia on Wednesday.



One witness said that she heard more than 100 gunshots in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood.

“I heard so many gunshots,” the woman told local Philadelphia affiliate WPVI. “I got scared,” she added.

Officials said that the 6 police officers were in the hospital and had not sustained life-threatening injuries.

At 7 p.m., according to Philadelphia Police Sargeant Eric Gripp, the situation was still active.

Temple University’s Health Sciences Center campus was on lockdown for more than an hour.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more becomes available.