Photo: John Minchillo (AP)

Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Cincinnati had everything: racism, anti-Hillary Clinton chants, pro-immigrant protesters, and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Just like you’d expect.

“We now the largest energy producer in the entire world. Bigger than the Soviet Union... Formerly....,” Trump said. “Remember the Soviet Union? When it was all together? The Soviet Union when it was all together.”

But it just got more bizarre. “Before they decided, ‘We gotta call ourselves Russia.’ When it was all together, they wanted to be—that was always their dream, to be the biggest in the world. Then it became Russia,” Trump said. What?

Russia — and Saudia Arabia — have done a good job with energy, Trump told the Ohio crowd. “But we’re now bigger than Russia.” OK?