Photo: Evan Vucci (AP)

Donald Trump has always been cagey about the state of his self-professed fortune, but something in the recent House Oversight Committee hearing with Michael Cohen really seems to have touched a nerve.



Fresh off his dud summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam, Trump was weighing in on all the pressing issues this morning, like how Michael Cohen, his personal lawyer for a decade, isn’t a reliable source and certainly wouldn’t have anything to share about his perfectly legit business dealings. Right.

It’s pretty easy to see why Trump seems scared here! During Cohen’s public testimony on Wednesday, House Oversight members—including freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—used Cohen to plot a road map for future investigations into every detail of Trump’s finances and business dealings. For someone whose entire career was built on lying and making shifty deals, that could be a problem!

Advertisement

Part of AOC and other House Democrats’ line of questioning of Cohen zeroed in on a central figure in Trump’s orbit who had previously escaped public scrutiny. Allen Weisselberg, a 40-year veteran of various Trump ventures who currently serves as the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, is reportedly wanted for testimony by the House Intelligence Committee after his name came up several times during Cohen’s testimony with Oversight.

It isn’t stopping there. On Thursday, Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Elijah Cummings said he wanted Jared Kushner, Ivanka, and Donald Trump Jr. to testify as well. The gang’s all here! And right now, the best Trump has to offer is a variation on a theme set up by the Republicans who tried to cover for him during the Cohen hearings—try to discredit any damaging witness, rave incoherently, and hope to God that nobody else decides to cut and run.