SpaceX is planning to do testing on Monday in south Texas that might damage the homes in the area. The Brownsville Herald reported on Saturday that Cameron County’s Office of Emergency Management sent a notice to Boca Chica Village residents that a planned test could “possibly break windows” at their residences.

From the newspaper:

According to the alert, SpaceX will conduct flight activities from 4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. and “there is a risk that a malfunction of the SpaceX vehicle during flight will create an overpressure event that can break windows.”

Apparently the best advice is for residents to leave their houses tomorrow afternoon. Officials told the newspaper that “at a minimum, you must exit your home or structure and be outside of any building on your property....to avoid or minimize the risk of injury.” Incredible!

Boca Chica is one of the most southern parts of the country, located outside of Brownsville. SpaceX has been developing the launch site since 2014.

The Brownsville Herald reported that a siren will sound 10 minutes before testing. Gotta love privatization!