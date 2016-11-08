Today marks a regular, ordinary election for the United States—it's not like a woman has secured the nomination of a major political party for the first time, or that we've witnessed the stomach-churning rise of the most misogynist candidate in American history, or that the odds are better than ever that we're about to vote our first-ever female president into office.

That's why it makes perfect sense that Spotify's "The Election Mix," a 27-song playlist featuring a brief introduction from President Obama, originally featured zero female solo artists.

The only women to make the cut were Fergie (as a member of the Black Eyed Peas) in "Where Is the Love," Mary Lambert (featured on Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' "Same Love"), the female soloists on U.S.A for Africa's "We Are the World" (including Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Cyndi Lauper, and Bette Midler), and Canadian singer Kai, who is featured on Diplo's "Revolution."

Advertisement

Here's the fun part: Once the public backlash began, it appears that Spotify sought to correct this embarrassing oversight. As of right now, the "Election Mix" playlist numbers 43 songs. Among the latest additions are Katy Perry's "Rise," Beyoncé's "Run the World (Girls)," M.I.A.'s "Paper Planes," Rachel Platten's "Fight Song," Sia's "Unstoppable," Esperanza Spalding's "Land of the Free," Aretha Franklin's "Respect," Rihanna's "Diamonds," Florence + The Machine's "Shake It Out," Nina Simone's "I Wish I Knew How to Be Free," and Andra Day's "Cheers To the Fall" and "Rise Up."

Spotify declined to comment for this story.

Advertisement

Molly Fitzpatrick is senior editor of Fusion's Pop & Culture section. Her interests include movies about movies, TV shows about TV shows, and movies about TV shows, but not so much TV shows about movies.