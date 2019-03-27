Screenshot: ABC (Twitter)

Remember a few days back when Joe Biden was reportedly mulling having former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams potentially serve as his vice president on his as-of-yet unannounced, but seemingly inevitable 2020 campaign? On Wednesday, Abrams threw a healthy splash of cold water on the rumor, telling ABC’s The View that “I think you don’t run for second place.”



After the studio audience’s applause died down, Abrams continued, explaining that she was currently weighing a number of different options for her future, including running for governor again, or the Senate, or, yes, even the White House. But, she added, she would not be doing so as anybody’s second fiddle before a nominee had actually been chosen.

“If I’m going to enter a primary,” Abrams said, “I’m going to enter a primary.”

She continued:

My responsibility is to take seriously the opportunity to give credibility to those who are asking me, but to make sure I’m the right person, this is the right time, and it’s the right job.

Advertisement

Which isn’t to say that she wouldn’t join a Biden ticket after the primaries were over.

“Running in a primary to be vice president is very different than someone who has been selected by the party to be the nominee asking you to serve as a partner,” Abrams added. “I am open to all options.”