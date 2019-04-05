Fox News host Laura Ingraham, a notorious know-nothing racist, thinks Martin Luther King, Jr. would be very disappointed with today’s Democrats.



“I was thinking, like, if he were alive today, I wonder what he’d think about such dismissive comments?” Ingraham asked her addled viewers last night, as photos of King rolled next to her face.

“And about a Democrat party that thinks it can regain power by living in a constant state of racial hatred and denial,” she continued. Seems like someone’s projecting!

Ingraham was railing against Democratic 2020 presidential candidates like Beto O’Rourke and Pete Buttigieg appearing alongside Rev. Al Sharpton this week at the annual convention of the National Action Network in New York.

“Watching and listening to this Democrat field kowtow to Al Sharpton makes it seem like America didn’t even elect and then re-elect its first black president,” she also said, logically.

Take it from Ingraham: We are both post-racial because we have black Americans at “the highest levels of business, the law, medicine, entertainment, sports, pretty much every area of society,” but the Democrats are sowing seeds of hatred by talking about race at all. Right-wing logic at its best—to say nothing of the fact that King was, you know, known for his peaceful protests against racial injustice, even in the face of brutality by cops and citizens alike.

But I’ll let King’s daughter, Bernice, set her right: