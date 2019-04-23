Photo: Alex Wong/Getty

Rep. Steve King, the Congressman who is too racist even for the GOP, told constituents in Cherokee, IA today that he can relate to the suffering of the Lord Jesus Christ, according to the Sioux City Journal.



“For all that I’ve been through—and it seems even strange for me to say it—but I am at a certain peace, and it is because of a lot of prayers for me,” King told the small crowd.

“And, when I have to step down to the floor of the House of Representatives, and look up at those 400-and-some accusers, you know we just passed through Easter and Christ’s passion, and I have better insight into what He went through for us,” King said.

Yes, surviving the glazed stares of 400 Congresspeople, most of whom are probably daydreaming about where they’re going out to dinner that night, is indeed equivalent to the legendary torture and crucifixion of Christ.

But this story gets even better. King apparently made this comment in response to a question by Reverend Pinky Person.

Advertisement

Let that name sink in. Pinky. Person.

Pinky is apparently worried about the future of Christianity in America.

“My concern is how Christianity is really being persecuted. It is starting right here in the United States,” Person, whose first name is Pinky, said, according to the Journal.

Advertisement

Well, Pinky, you can relax, because we have our own Savior right here. King is going to rescue this nation from the heathens and their non-white babies.

King lost his seats on House committees last year after backlash to comments he made in an interview with the New York Times.

“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization—how did that language become offensive?” he said.

Advertisement

Since then, King has waffled on whether he was misquoted, while the Times stands by their story.



Truly Christ-like.

