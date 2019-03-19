Photo: AP

Today, at a town hall meeting in Iowa, Rep. Steve King refused to definitively answer a question about whether white societies are superior to others, according to the New York Times. That’s right: the most racist man in Congress is yet again hedging in answers to questions about his beliefs about white superiority. It’s another day in America.



King, who was removed from his House committee positions in January due to his strident racism, was responding to a question from Mary Lavelle, a 63-year-old constituent.

“Do you think a white society is superior to a nonwhite society?” Lavelle asked, according to the Times.

For most politicians, this is a very easy question to answer. But apparently not for King.

“I don’t have an answer for that. That’s so hypothetical,” King responded. “I’ll say this, America is not a white society—it has never been a completely white society. We came here and joined the Native Americans.”

Advertisement

“Joined” is certainly one way to put it.

“I’ve long said that a baby can be lifted out of a cradle anywhere in the world and brought into any home in America, whatever the color of the folks in that household, and they can be raised to be American as any other,” King continued. “And I believe that every one of us, every one of us, is created in God’s image.”

This is a gross misrepresentation of King’s past views. “We can’t restore our civilization with someone else’s babies,” he notoriously tweeted in 2017.

Advertisement

King later said the tweet “wasn’t about race.”

Lavelle told the Times that she asked King about his views on white societies because she worries that King’s past rhetoric resembles that used in the white supremacist manifesto written by the shooter in the New Zealand mosque massacres last Friday.

Advertisement

King was removed from his committee positions by fellow Republicans in January after he asked, in an interview with the Times, why the phrase “white supremacy” was considered offensive.

Yesterday, the racist Congressman was in the news again, this time for posting a bizarre and disturbing meme on Facebook showing anthropomorphized fighting characters made up of all the red and blue states, alongside text that asked how blue states could possibly win a new American civil war when the “other side” has all the guns.

Advertisement

“Folks keep talking about another civil war; one side has about 8 trillion bullets while the other side doesn’t know which bathroom to use,” the since-deleted meme read.

King seemed to regret the post, for once issuing something like an apology.

“I wish it had never gone up,” he said today.

When King was asked specifically about the New Zealand shooter’s manifesto today, he tried to pin the blame for his white supremacist on others, including, bizarrely, on Chinese communism.

Advertisement

“The further it went, the more inconsistent it became, and he seems to have mixed and matched ideologies,” King said of the manifesto. “He also likely used the same words that Mao used.”