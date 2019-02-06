Screenshot: The Blaze

The State of the Union is a tough night for everyone. No one would blame you for having a couple of drinks to take the edge off. That seems to be exactly what former Press Secretary Sean Spicer was doing at the Trump International Hotel in DC last night, where he was on camera with a wax Elvis statue—sorry, The Blaze’s Eric Bolling.



Spicer may have had more than just a couple of drinks. In the incoherent interview, Spicer slurred his words, repeated himself, and generally acted like a college freshman who’s just lost his first game of beer pong.

Advertisement

Spicer began by talking about former Trump campaign spokesperson Katrina Pierson.“Katrina offered some real serious insightful insights into what the president said tonight,” Spicer began. Great start dude!

Advertisement

“She understands what [Trump] is thinking...” he continued, before seemingly losing his train of thought.

Spicer mentioned, twice, that Trump has asked him to come back to the White House and he has turned him down. He also, at one point, let loose this little tidbit: “I love velvet, it feels good.”

The clip ended with Spicer attempting, twice, to make a joke about Bolling’s Elvis-impersonator suit. “I didn’t know Target had good clothes like that,” he said. Bolling moved on. A few seconds later, Spicer went for the same joke again, louder, shouting, “That’s good! TARGET!” at Bolling, who muttered “Armani” in response.



Advertisement

But like all good things, Spicer’s drunken interview eventually had to come to a close.

“What’s next for Sean Spicer?” Bolling asked.

“You can go to seanspicer.com,” Spicer replied. “I’m having a fun time.”

Sure seems like it!