Speaking before a crowd of evangelical Christians on Wednesday, President Donald Trump seemed to briefly revel in the death of former Arizona Sen. John McCain.



Complaining about his administration’s failure to pass a series of bills even while his party held both chambers of Congress, Trump said expressed joy at the departure of unnamed Republicans who have “gone on to greener pastures.”



“We needed 60 votes. And we had 51 votes. And sometimes, you know, we had a little hard time with a couple of them, right? Fortunately, they’re gone now. They’ve gone on to greener pastures. Or perhaps far less green pastures, but they’re gone, they’re gone,” Trump exclaimed to the largely quiet auditorium.

“I’m very happy they’re gone,” he added.

While Trump didn’t actually name McCain specifically, the Arizona Republican is the sole senator from the first portion of his term to have, as he put it, “gone on to greener pastures.” (Some have speculated he was referring to former senators Jeff Flake and Bob Corker, even though both of them are still very much alive). And given Trump’s pathological animosity toward McCain, it’s hardly a stretch to assume that’s whose death he was gleefully celebrating.



