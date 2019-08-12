Screenshot: Donald Trump Jr. (Instagram)

In the entire world, there are something like two gigatons worth of carbon-based animal life forms, and I am pretty sure that Donald Trump Jr. is on a mission to kill most of them.



Case in point this fish, which is big.

What the fuck man. Does that fish weigh a gigaton? Not for me to say, but perhaps. That’s a really big fish. What do you think is the total mass or weight of living things Donald Jr. has killed? He’s killed water buffalo, an elephant, and probably more deer than he can count. Now these fish. Here he is in a wetsuit.

“I’m a big believer in sustainable fisheries and catch and release but every once in a while I keep a fish for dinner. This striped bass will be delicious,” Don Jr. wrote.

Big Sustainable Fisheries Boy is gonna treat himself to a Big Fish Dinner tonight.