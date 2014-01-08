Sharing pics of the lasagna dinner you ate last night on Facebook or Instagram is so 2013.

Just a warning: stop doing it. Your friends hate it.

But don't be discouraged. There's another place to turn to that will actually put those pictures to use. It’s an app called Epicurator.

The creator Buzzy Sklar describes it as a combination of Yelp and Instagram. You rate your dish from “Blech” (bad,) to awesome which he calls a “Foodgasm."

The ratings are then applied to the restaurant you are visiting, which will then help others decide what to eat the next time they dine there.

Epicurator is free for iOS and will soon have a version out for Android.