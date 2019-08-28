The Truth Hurts
White House

Taylor Swift vs. White House Feud Takes Dark Turn With Kellyanne Conway Singing Her Song on Fox News

Samantha Grasso
Filed to:Kellyanne Conway
1.1K
7
Save
Kellyanne Conway on Fox News
Screenshot: Fox News

Kellyanne Conway’s foray into the entertainment industry got a second wind on Fox News Tuesday night when she sang a few bars of Taylor Swift’s LGBTQ ally anthem to make the point that she needs to CALM DOWN about the whole LGBTQ rights thing.

“I actually like the new Taylor Swift song, it’s called ‘You Need to Calm Down,’ I can sing it for you,” Conway volunteered, when asked about Swift calling on the White House respond to her well-supported petition to back the Equality Act, the House-passed bill Conway claimed is full of “poison pills.”

“You know where she says,” Conway begins singing, “‘If you say it on the street that’s a knock out, if you put it in a tweet, that’s a cop out,’ I love that, that basically is Washington in a nutshell.”

How charming!

Conway also said Swift is “welcome to her opinion,” but when “Hollywood and singers and all go political” it only backfires. She then went on to recall Swift supporting Democrat Phil Bredesen in the Tennessee Senate race, where he lost to Marsha Blackburn, who was backed by Donald Trump.

Conway then claimed the Equality Act includes language that can harm other people. Yesterday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere told CNN in a statement that the Trump administration “rejects discrimination” but doesn’t support the bill, which would protect people from discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

“The Trump administration absolutely opposes discrimination of any kind and supports the equal treatment of all; however, the House-passed bill in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental and conscience rights,” Deere said—a line Conway echoed—when asked about Swift’s comments at the MTV Video Music Awards on the Equality Act.

Guess you don’t have to support equality for all people to enjoy a pro-equality bop!

Share This Story

https://splinternews.com/taylor-swift-vs-white-house-feud-takes-dark-turn-with-1837654269

More in Taylor Swift

The White House Is Now Feuding With Taylor Swift
The Times Square Ads I Have to Stare at Every Single Day, Ranked
Does Taylor Swift Know Who the Enemy Is?

About the author

Samantha Grasso
Samantha Grasso

Splinter Staff Writer, Texan

TwitterPosts