While all the buzz over the new Popeyes chicken sandwich has people lining up at franchises across the nation, one teen saw the long lines at his local Popeyes as a chance for action.

This weekend, 17 year old David Ledbetter shared photos of himself and others registering customers to vote in the drive-thru line of a Popeyes in Charlotte, local news station WCNC reported today.

On Instagram, Ledbetter posted photos of himself wearing a shirt promoting a local school board candidate, Stephanie Sneed, who also shared photos of herself registering voters at Popeyes this weekend.

Advertisement

While Ledbetter, who is going to be a high school senior this year, isn’t yet old enough to vote, he told WCNC that he wanted to help get more young people involved in politics.

Advertisement

“I decided to register people to vote after I saw there was a lack of young people politically involved,” Ledbetter told the station. “I believe that it is our duty to vote as American citizens and it would be wrong not to exercise our political voice.”

Earlier this year, a state judge struck down North Carolina’s voter ID law that passed last November, calling it unconstitutional. Amid repeated Republican efforts to suppress the vote in North Carolina, Ledbetter and Sneed’s work is worth all the praise.