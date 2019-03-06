When Amaiya Zafar laces up for a fight, she not only brings out the gloves, shorts, and shoes, but also her hijab. In this episode of The Secret Life of Muslims, Zafar talks about how just getting into the ring to compete was a fight in itself.
The Secret Life of Muslims is a video series with a view on modern Islam you’re not getting on cable news. Check out new episodes every Wednesday.
When Amaiya Zafar laces up for a fight, she not only brings out the gloves, shorts, and shoes, but also her hijab. In this episode of The Secret Life of Muslims, Zafar talks about how just getting into the ring to compete was a fight in itself.