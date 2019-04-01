The Bodega ClosedHamilton NolanToday 1:41pmFiled to: disastersFiled to: disastersdisastersnycbodegasbrooklyndoom751EditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkPhoto: FlickrThe bodega on my corner has, with no warning, shut down, forever. NOW WHAT???????????????I’m serious, now what.Share This StoryNew York City BabyDiscover Harlem Global Warming Is Gonna Make NYC GoodBill de Blasio Try Riding the Subway EVERY Day You Tall Chauffeured Clown! About the authorHamilton NolanHamilton NolanSenior Writer. Hamilton@SplinterNews.com EmailTwitterPosts