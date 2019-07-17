Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty)

Over the past two years, digital media has seen a groundswell of organizing efforts across the industry. Today, the staff of one of the non-profits at the forefront of defending those outlets’ rights—the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)—has also opted to join a union, the Writers Guild of America East.



“The first journalist unions were formed during the Great Depression in response to shrinking newsrooms and pay cuts — now digital media journalists are turning to unionization for many of the same reasons: as a viable way to protect precarious workers at a moment when the industry as a whole feels pretty precarious,” Natalie Southwick, Central and South America program coordinator for CPJ, told Splinter in an email. “In a volatile industry, it’s only natural that many journalists would want security and a seat at the table for decisions that have a major impact on their livelihoods.”

Efforts within CPJ to join the WGAE—which also represents Splinter and its sister sites at G/O Media—began over the last several months, according to organizers, and more than 90-percent of 30-person staff have shown support during the card-signing process.

“We’ve grown a lot as an organization over the last 4-5 years, and that means that practices that were in place when our organization was half this big are no longer necessarily the ones that make sense for our current size and goals,” Southwick said. “CPJ’s growth has also made it more difficult to maintain consistency across the organization in terms of opportunities, policies, and accountability. We wanted to make sure we were taking proactive steps to ensure this is a positive workplace for everyone as we continue to grow.”

As has been the case with other digital media shops, pay transparency, diversity commitments, and increased input from staff in the organizations operations are expected to be key issues as CPJ moves to negotiate its first contract.



Union drives at some shops have been met with considerable backlash in recent years, both from management and from senior staffers. In the worst cases, such as DNA Info, management chose to shutter the business and lay off all staff rather than negotiate. But according to organizers, management at CPJ have been welcoming and receptive to the change. “The CPJ staff is tremendously effective, and as leaders of this organization we are proud of the work they do to advance press freedom and defend the rights of journalists,” Joel Simon, executive director of CPJ, wrote. “We look forward to working with the union to make CPJ the best possible place to work.”

